Serial pest fined for annoying shopper at supermarket

A 20-YEAR-OLD woman, who has a criminal history of assaulting others, was back in court for pestering a person at a shopping centre.

When Jasmine Courtney Wade ran into someone she knew at a supermarket in Pialba in November last year, she would not leave him alone and became violent.

The Urangan resident pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to assault.

Police prosecutor Donna Sperling said Wade pushed and pulled on the victim's backpack, yelled and hit him to the back of the head multiple times with a fist.

The victim sought help from a supermarket employee. Wade was fined $1000.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge warned her she was "close to being sent to prison."