Serial petrol thief caught at Torbanlea

A SERIAL petrol thief, who fled service stations without paying 11 times, has been sentenced to four months in jail.



The long arm of the law caught up with Luke William Roberts in Torbanlea in early July when police pulled him over on the Bruce Hwy.



He pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court this week to 11 counts of stealing and other offences.



Police Prosecutor Sergeant Michael Quirk said Roberts had attended the petrol stations over several months, filled up with fuel and then driven off after either promising to come back and pay later or making no attempt to pay.



The court heard more than $500 fuel was stolen from petrol stations between the Gold Coast and Agnes Water.



A search of his car uncovered marijuana, utensils and stolen property linked to a robbery.



Roberts, who spent 28 days in pre-sentence custody, denied being involved in the robbery during an interview with police but could not say why the items were in his car.



Duty lawyer Natasha Schumacher said Roberts, a father of two, was on the verge of starting a new chapter in his life and was due to start work before his arrest.



She said Roberts started using drugs after experiencing a relationship breakdown.



"This was his first experience in custody. It was extremely difficult for him," she said.



"It has opened his eyes to a completely different environment."



Acting Magistrate Michael Bice said Roberts' offending warranted a prison sentence both for personal and general deterrence.



Roberts was sentenced to four months in prison but was released immediately on parole.



He was ordered to pay restitution to each of the petrol stations and also fined $600.

