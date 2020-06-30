Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Serial thief's surprise letter to court after spree

Carlie Walker
by
30th Jun 2020 10:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

APPEARING on serious drug and stealing charges, Ashley Noel Hobbs might have been expecting a lengthy prison sentence.

But Magistrate Terry Duroux was impressed by the insight Hobbs had shown in a letter presented to the court. 

Hobbs, 47, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to a series of offences including receiving tainted property, stealing, six counts of fraud and attempted fraud.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils.

The court heard the charges related to the theft of clothing from Maryborough's Sports Power as well as clothing and hand tools from BCF in Hervey Bay.

The court heard Hobbs had come into possession of a laptop, two wallets and bank cards he had reason to believe were tainted property.

The court heard the COVID-19 crisis had impacted on Hobbs, who had been working picking pineapples up until the pandemic hit.

Loss of work led to financial distress.

The court heard when an associate gave him a bank card, Hobbs knew it was stolen but he made the poor choice to commit a series of offences.

Hobbs' drug addiction began when he served his first jail sentence at a New South Wales prison, the court was told.

By the time he was released he was a heroin addict.

The court heard Hobbs turned to drugs when things got rough as it was his way of coping with inner turmoil.

Magistrate Duroux said the letter Hobbs had submitted to the court showed real insight into his issues with drugs and his offending.

Hobbs was given a head sentence of four months in prison, wholly suspected with an operational period of two years.

More Stories

fccourt fccrime maryborough court house
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Masks could become mandatory

    Masks could become mandatory
    • 30th Jun 2020 11:16 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BORDER D-DAY: Trade-off if state stays closed

        premium_icon BORDER D-DAY: Trade-off if state stays closed

        News Regardless of whether the Premier decides today to open Queensland’s borders, there could be further relief on the way for embattled businesses.

        Mary Poppins theme inspires Academy Award winner

        premium_icon Mary Poppins theme inspires Academy Award winner

        Community The workshops were brought to Fraser Coast schools

        Regional Queensland is party drug central

        premium_icon Regional Queensland is party drug central

        News Regional Queensland becoming the national hotspot for party drug