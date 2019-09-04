Serious child neglect charges confirmed in court

TWO people accused of serious child neglect charges have appeared in Grafton Local Court this week.

The 24-year-old woman and 39-year-old man, who can't be named for legal reasons, were in court for a charge certification committal hearing for charges over allegations of injuring and neglect of a young girl in the state's north.

The charges were a result of a Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad investigation, and police allege they were notified after a 23-month-old girl was presented to Maclean District Hospital with life-threatening injuries on March 12 this year.

Doctors allegedly told police the girl had suffered a "catastrophic brain injury", with the man accused of injuring the child at a holiday rental home north-east of Grafton. Police allege medical attention was only sought three days after the alleged injuries.

In court, the Director of Public Prosecutions confirmed the man was facing three charges, including cause grievous bodily harm to person with intent, do act etc intending to pervert the course of justice and fail to provide for child cause danger of death.

Appearing via video link from Shortland Correctional Centre, the man said little during the formal procedure, except to indicate he understood the proceedings when asked by Magistrate Roger Prowse.

Bail was not applied for and was formally refused, with the matter adjourned to Grafton Local Court on November 5 for a date to be set for the matter to proceed to district court.

The woman is facing three charges, accused of failing to provide for a child and cause danger of death, concealing child abuse offence and fail to appear in accordance with bail acknowledgment.

Her matters were adjourned to Tweed Heads Local Court on September 18.