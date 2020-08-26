Serious Coast motorcycle crashes spark warning

Two motorcycles were involved in a fiery crash on the Bruce Highway at Aldershot in April.

AS QUEENSLAND’S Road Safety Week continues, motorcyclists have been encouraged to drive to conditions and wear protective equipment.

It comes after a motorcyclist died in Maryborough in May.

The month before, a motorcyclist was critically injured when a car turned in front of two motorcycles on the Bruce Highway at Aldershot.

Wide Bay Burnett District Officer Superintendent Michael Sawrey said as a rider, it was important to ensure the bike was safe and in working order and passengers wore appropriate clothing and head protection.

“Most importantly, always ride to the conditions and don’t ride under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” Supt Sawrey said.

“As a road user its also important to ensure we check our surroundings, double check when merging or entering traffic, keep a look out to keep yourself and other road users safe.”

Motorcycle crashes in 2019 represented a total of 44 lives lost on Queensland roads, with nearly 95 riders or passengers seriously injured.

Data shows that of those fatal crashes, the at-risk riders were often males aged between 21-59, riding on the weekends, generally in the south east corner.

Motorcycles make up about one in every 25 vehicles registered in Queensland.