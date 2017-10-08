27°
News

Crash officers keep Bruce Hwy lane closed for investigation

Stuart Cumming
by

UPDATE 3.15PM: Forensic Crash Unit police officers are investigating a scene that has caused traffic gridlock between the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.

A police spokesman said both lanes of northbound traffic had been reopened since a two-vehicle crash blocked the entire highway at Elimbah at 12.10pm.

He said southbound traffic had been reopened to one lane.

The  highway is not expected to fully reopen until about 4pm.

Forensic Crash Unit officers investigate the scene of a serious crash on the Bruce Hwy at Elimbah.
Forensic Crash Unit officers investigate the scene of a serious crash on the Bruce Hwy at Elimbah. Clayton's Towing

UPDATE 1.30PM: Northbound traffic is creeping past the scene of a serious crash which has otherwise put the Bruce Hwy into gridlock.

A police spokesman said one of the northbound lanes had been opened to traffic shortly after 1pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two people had been taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

UPDATE 1:05PM: Firefighter crews have cut the sides off a vehicle so paramedics can help a patient at the scene of a serious Bruce Hwy crash.

A Queensland ambulance service spokeswoman said paramedics were treating two patients.

The crash has caused all lanes in both directions to be blocked.

Northbound Bruce Hwy traffic queues at Caboolture after a serious crash blocked all lanes at Elimbah.
Northbound Bruce Hwy traffic queues at Caboolture after a serious crash blocked all lanes at Elimbah. Contributed

It is just south of where the highway crosses Beerburrum Creek.

Emergency services say at least two vehicles were involved.

EARLIER: Bruce Hwy traffic has been blocked in both directions after a crash resulted in a vehicle crossing into oncoming traffic.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Elimbah, north of Caboolture, at 12.10pm.

A police spokesman said there were reports of debris being strewn across the highway.

He said it appeared two vehicles had been involved in the crash, with one of them overturning.

Paramedics are on scene tending to patients.

Topics:  bruce hwy crash editors picks

The Sunshine Coast Daily
Man's message for family who lost toddler: You're not alone

Man's message for family who lost toddler: You're not alone

Andrew Plint lost his two-year-old daughter Hannah 10 years ago when she drowned in the pool in the backyard of the family’s home in Laidley.

TRIBUTE: "He definitely will live on in many people's lives"

Bradley Davis with his beloved children, Baillee, Maddison and Jason

Bradley Davis was a beloved son, brother, partner and father.

Is the Bruce Hwy's best coffee found at the Fraser Coast?

TIARO SUCCESS: Retro Espresso owner Vincent Rovere. The espresso bar was dubbed for the "best coffee on the Bruce Hwy" in a national magazine.

That's taking out the competition across 1652km of road.

Why Ipswich football newcomer has vital role to play

VALUABLE KNOWLEDGE: Ipswich Knights new technical director Andrew Catton.

Knights technical director focused on developing youth

Local Partners