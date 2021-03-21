Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Forensic Crash Unit is currently investigating the incident.
The Forensic Crash Unit is currently investigating the incident.
News

SERIOUS CRASH: Five patients involved in two-vehicle crash

Rhylea Millar
21st Mar 2021 5:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Bundaberg paramedics have attended the scene of a two-vehicle crash.

The incident occurred this afternoon about 4.39pm on the intersection of Goodwood and Coonarr Rd in Kinkuna.

Crews from QAS and QPS are on scene and are assessing five patients involved in the roadside incident.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area or find an alternative route if possible while the road is closed.

The Forensic Crash Unit is currently investigating.

More stories

bundaberg crash crash emergency
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kate Jones: ‘I could not walk out my front door’

        Premium Content Kate Jones: ‘I could not walk out my front door’

        Politics Annastacia Palaszczuk, Kate Jones and Deb Frecklington are the latest female politicians to detail alleged sexual assaults and harassment.

        COURT: Fraser Coast dads who broke the law

        Premium Content COURT: Fraser Coast dads who broke the law

        News A list of dads who have faced Fraser Coast courts for their crimes

        Man dies, baby seriously injured in single-vehicle crash

        Premium Content Man dies, baby seriously injured in single-vehicle crash

        News Paramedics from QAS and the Bundaberg and Sunshine Coast based rescue choppers were...

        Boom towns: Property price peaks spread across Queensland

        Boom towns: Property price peaks spread across Queensland

        Property Hundreds of areas experience real estate price boom