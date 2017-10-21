BREAKING: Police, paramedics at vehicle versus pedestrian

UPDATE, 8.45PM: Police and paramedics are at the scene of an incident in Oakhurst where a pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle.
A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media said limited details were currently available.
The incident happened on the Maryborough-Biggenden Rd about 8pm on Saturday.
EARLIER: Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious crash on the Maryborough-Biggenden Rd at Oakhurst.
Lengthy delays are expected and traffic is urged to avoid the area if possible.
More information to come.