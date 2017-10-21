22°
News

BREAKING: Police, paramedics at vehicle versus pedestrian

Carlie Walker
by

UPDATE, 8.45PM: Police and paramedics are at the scene of an incident in Oakhurst where a pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media said limited details were currently available.

The incident happened on the Maryborough-Biggenden Rd about 8pm on Saturday.

EARLIER: Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious crash on the Maryborough-Biggenden Rd at Oakhurst.

Lengthy delays are expected and traffic is urged to avoid the area if possible. 

More information to come.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  crash fccrash maryborough oakhurst

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Big future for motorsport as complex gets tick of approval

Big future for motorsport as complex gets tick of approval

The development application for Stage One of the Wide Bay Motor Complex has been approved.

Two women 'swept off rocks' on Fraser Island

Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

Two women were injured on Fraser Island.

Paramedics called to assault at M'boro police station

A SA Police officer has been injured in a hit run.

The incident happened about 12.40am on Saturday.

Continued showers expected across Hervey Bay and Maryborough

Angus Boyce, 22 months, has some fun in the rain with mum, Tanya’s favourite umbrella.

Showers are expected to continue on Saturday afternoon.

Local Partners