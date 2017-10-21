BREAKING: Police, paramedics at vehicle versus pedestrian

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

UPDATE, 8.45PM: Police and paramedics are at the scene of an incident in Oakhurst where a pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media said limited details were currently available.

The incident happened on the Maryborough-Biggenden Rd about 8pm on Saturday.

EARLIER: Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious crash on the Maryborough-Biggenden Rd at Oakhurst.

Lengthy delays are expected and traffic is urged to avoid the area if possible.

More information to come.