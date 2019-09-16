Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ROAD CLOSED: Marom Creek Rd in Marom Creek is closed in both directions. Police are telling drivers to avoid the area.
ROAD CLOSED: Marom Creek Rd in Marom Creek is closed in both directions. Police are telling drivers to avoid the area. Richmond Police District
News

Motorbike rider killed after horror crash near Ballina

Amber Gibson
by
15th Sep 2019 8:03 PM | Updated: 16th Sep 2019 6:30 AM

UPDATE, 6.30am: A REPORT will be prepared for the Coroner after the death of a motorcyclist near Ballina on Sunday.

About 4pm yesterday, a 24-year-old man was riding a motorcycle east on Marom Creek Road, Marom Creek, when he collided head-on with a Nissan Navara at the intersection of Youngmans Creek Dip Road.

The man was thrown from his bike and sustained serious injuries. Despite attempts by members of the public to resuscitate him, the man died at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan, a 69-year-old man, was uninjured, but was taken to Lismore Base Hospital as a precaution and to provide a blood sample.

Officers from Richmond Police District have commenced inquiries into the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

 

Original story: A SERIOUS accident involving a car and motorcycle, 5kms west of Wardell road, Marom Creek has halted traffic in both directions on Marom Creek Rd.

Richmond Police District are asking drivers to avoid this area.

"The road is closed in both directions and will be for hours," Richmond District Police posted on their Facebook page.

For information about when the road opens please download the Live Traffic app.

car crash crash editors picks motorcycle crash road closure
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    STUDENTS v TEACHERS: Coast school ratios revealed

    premium_icon STUDENTS v TEACHERS: Coast school ratios revealed

    News Analysis of national data from the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority shows the number of students per teacher .

    WARNING: Starving bats dropping from sky, attacking on Coast

    premium_icon WARNING: Starving bats dropping from sky, attacking on Coast

    News Residents have been hospitalised and hundreds of starving bat have died

    Premier and Cabinet space to be set up in Heritage City

    premium_icon Premier and Cabinet space to be set up in Heritage City

    News New DPC offices for Maryborough and Rockhampton were announced

    'Listening tour' hears Bay DV rates in decline on card trial

    premium_icon 'Listening tour' hears Bay DV rates in decline on card trial

    News A total of 1120 welfare recipients have tried to opt out