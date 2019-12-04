Menu
The scene of the crash on the Bruce Highway north of Mackay.
Serious crash shuts Bruce Hwy north of Mackay

Zizi Averill
4th Dec 2019 2:56 PM
A UTE has been destroyed and a caravan left in pieces off the Bruce Highway after a serious crash at the Mt Pelion turn-off.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said multiple crews were responding to a "pretty serious crash" at Mt Pelion.

He said the collision between the car and caravan had closed the Bruce Highway in both directions.

"Serious concerns are held for one person," the spokesman said.

He was not able to confirm how many other people were involved in the crash, but a witness said it appeared a young family was possibly involved.

He described the ute as crushed, and said debris was "strewn across the ground".

"It's completely destroyed the caravan," he said.

The crash was reported at 2.15pm.

