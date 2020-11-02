Serious crash shuts down Bruce Hwy for hours
The Bruce Highway will be closed for several hours this morning after a serious traffic crash blocked all lanes north of Rockhampton.
The multi-vehicle crash occurred 10km north of Marlborough about 3am.
Queensland Police issued a statement urging motorists to avoid the area with the road likely to be closed for several hours.
Southbound traffic is being diverted via Marlborough-Serena Road.
More to come.
Originally published as Serious crash shuts down Bruce Hwy for hours