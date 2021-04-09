Menu
Paramedics assessed eight people at the scene of a Maryborough crash.
Serious injuries in three-car crash at M’boro

Jessica Grewal
9th Apr 2021 11:55 AM | Updated: 12:14 PM
Paramedics have assessed eight people after a three-car crash at the corner of Ann St and Ferry St in Maryborough.

Of those, one suffered serious injuries and has been taken to Hervey Bay hospital.

The Chronicle understands the patient is a male who had been trapped in one of the cars. 

The road was blocked for about an hour as emergency crews worked to clear the scene which also involved a camper trailer. 

The crash happened at the busy intersection about 10.0am Friday with police and firefighters also in attendance.

The road was cleared about 11.50am

More to come.

