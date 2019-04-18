SERIOUS LEASE BREACH: Local nightclub shutdown

Hervey Bay's only nightclub has shut down amid accusations of a 'serious' breach.

HERVEY Bay's only nightclub has shut down amid accusations of a "serious" breach of lease by the club's owners.

The Chronicle understands smokeNleather staff and party-goers have been left in the lurch ahead of one of the busiest weekends of the year.

Their boss, Chris Kreiger, yesterday confirmed he had left the building but would not comment further on the record.

The land where the club and adjoining accommodation provider The Hub is located is owned by Everest Holdings Pty Ltd.

Its director Rodney Longhurst was yesterday contacted for comment but a response was not received by deadline.

A company spokeswoman did however confirm "the lease has been terminated by the landlord. SmokeNleather has closed."

She said there had been a "serious" breach of lease.

The smokeNleather website and Facebook page could no longer be found last night.

A recent Facebook post had encouraged customers to sign up for VIP membership deals costing between $150-300.

Matt Bonasia, a Brisbane-based drag producer, DJ and performer who runs the popular Burlesque by Kryptonite monthly shows at the club, told the Chronicle he had received a message from the club's manager Shaun Leather stating he had "stepped away from the club".

He believed "internal staff issues" were to blame.

"The club is no longer available for us to use," Mr Bonasia said.

"We don't have a home on the Fraser Coast.

"Every month we were bringing the best acts even as far as from Sydney."

In a post on the Burlesque by Kryptonite Facebook page followers were told "future events in Hervey Bay have been postponed until further notice - thank you for four-plus years of support. We hope to see you soon".

Another comment explained "it's nothing to do with us. Things were going really great. It's out of our control".

Shaun Leather was contacted for comment but declined.

See Saturday's Chronicle for a full report.