Two people have now been confirmed dead in horror crash

Emergency services are the on the scene of a fatal traffic accident.

UPDATE 1.24pm: It's a sad for two families, with Bundaberg Police Sergeant Mick Ward confirming there has been a second fatality following a crash north of Bundaberg.

The crash, which happened just before noon between two motorbikes on Rosedale Rd, is blocking traffic either side of the Kolan Bridge and motorists are being urged to avoid the area if possible.

Sgt Ward said it was an unusual crash, with one bike headed northbound and the other south.

The crash happened in the south-bound lane.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to hospital but later died.

The forensic crash unit is on its way to the scene.

The accident marks the fourth and fifth fatalities in the region over the school holiday break.

Motorists can divert through North Bucca Rd.

UPDATE: Bundaberg Fire and Emergency Services has confirmed one person has died following a motorbike accident on Rosedale Rd.

Bundaberg firefighter Gary Channels said at 11.50am they received a call for a two-vehicle accident involving two motorbikes.

After arriving at the scene, they confirmed one person had died and another has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious condition.

Traffic is blocked either side of the Kolan Bridge.

EARLIER:

ROSEDALE Rd either side of the Kolan Bridge is blocked and traffic is being diverted after a serious traffic accident.

Emergency services are currently on the scene after two motorbikes collided on Rosedale Rd at Watalgan just before noon.

Shrapnel from the two bikes is strewn across the road and paramedics are working on multiple patients, one believed to be in a serious condition.

A police spokesman told the NewsMail several patients could be involved, but it's unconfirmed at this stage.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

