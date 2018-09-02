Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Serious multi-vehicle crashes leave Bruce Hwy in gridlock

2nd Sep 2018 10:57 AM | Updated: 11:22 AM

A serious multi-vehicle crash has caused major traffic congestion on the Bruce Hwy, with traffic at a standstill.

The crash involving three vehicles occurred at Beerburrum near Red Rd just south of the Roys Rd exit about 10.40am

The Sunshine Coast Daily is on scene at the moment.

"Both lanes are at a standstill near the crash at and a crawl approaching the scene," reporter Amber Hooker said.

"It's back up to the bridge overpass."

Queensland Traffic is reporting major congestion in the southbound lanes.

Related Items

bruce hwy elimbah sunshine coast traffic crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Every AFL Wide Bay Grand Final preview in one place

    Every AFL Wide Bay Grand Final preview in one place

    AFL Every AFL Wide Bay Grand Final preview in one place, with links to every story from Saturday's eight-page grand final guide.

    Does Bill have a deal for Queensland

    premium_icon Does Bill have a deal for Queensland

    Politics The Opposition Leader will make his power play for Qld this weekend.

    Diabetes technology a game-changer

    premium_icon Diabetes technology a game-changer

    Health Local urges public to sign petition for tech on PBS

    REVEALED: Nine of the Fraser Coast's most eligible bachelors

    premium_icon REVEALED: Nine of the Fraser Coast's most eligible bachelors

    News Looking for love? Maybe your perfect match is right here.

    Local Partners