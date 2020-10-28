Serious sex assault charges heard in M’boro court

A MAN facing serious sex assault charges has had his case mentioned in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, did not appear during the brief mention.

He is charged with three counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and drug charges, including supplying dangerous drugs and trafficking in dangerous drugs.

The court heard the man's representatives were waiting to receive statements from thhe prosecution.

The case was adjourned until November 30. The man remains on bail.