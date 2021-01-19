Menu
Serious sex offences mentioned in Maryborough court

Carlie Walker
19th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
A man accused of serious sex offences has had his charges mentioned in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with three counts of rape, one count of sexual assaults, two counts of supplying dangerous drugs and two counts of trafficking in dangerous drugs.

The matter was set down for committal mention on Monday, but was adjourned until February 8 as the prosecution waits on an outstanding statement.

The man did not appear in court and he was given bail until the next court date.

