Emergency services are attending to a serious single vehicle crash at Little Mulgrave. Picture: Stewart McLean
News

Cairns man killed in single vehicle crash

by Andrea Falvo
31st Mar 2019 2:45 PM
UPDATE: A man has died following a single vehicle crash on the Gillies Range Road.

Emergency services were called to a single vehicle traffic crash on the Gillies Highway about 10am.

On arrival a 27-year-old male from Cairns, who was the driver and sole occupant, was located in the vehicle.

He died at the scene.

It is the second death on the Gillies Range Road in a week.

"Initial inquiries indicate speed and alcohol are significant contributing factors in this incident," Sergeant Scott Ezard of Cairns Forensic Crash Unit said.

"Police would like to speak with any witnesses who may have sen the vehicle, a Nissan Pulsar sedan, travelling in the area in the early hours of this morning or late last night.

"The exact time of the collision is unknown and we'd like to speak to any witnesses who can help us in that regard."

The Gillies Range Road has reopened to all traffic in both directions at Little Mulgrave.

Delays may be experienced in the area.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

 

EARLIER: Emergency services are attending to a serious single vehicle crash at Little Mulgrave.

Crews were alerted to the incident on Gilles Range Road just after 10am.

It has been reported that a vehicle has left the road, crashed into a tree and sustained significant damage.

It's understood the driver is the solo occupant of the vehicle.

 

Gilles Range Road is closed to all traffic.

Transport and Main Roads have reported that long delays are expected.

"The message is to avoid the area and delay any travel," a Queensland Police spokesman said.

cairns fatality single vehicle crash

