Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Share The Dignity founder Rochelle Courtenay and Angels Community Group founder Sue Tasker.
Share The Dignity founder Rochelle Courtenay and Angels Community Group founder Sue Tasker. Contributed
Community

Service offers free tampons and pads to those in need

17th Jul 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 9:16 AM

FREE tampons and pads will be offered to Bundaberg women and girls struggling to pay for the sanitary items.

The first Dignity Pink Box Vending Machine was installed at Angels Community Group, 45a Walla St, to help put an end to period poverty.

Share the Dignity supply the vending machine, for free, and supply Angels Community Group with free sanitary packs to keep the machine stocked and accessible.

Angels Community Group founder Sue Tasker said it was shocking to think women and girls were being forced to manage their periods with rolled up toilet paper and rags.

Share The Dignity founder Rochelle Courtenay said access to pads and tampons was a right, not a privilege and no woman should ever have to choose between eating and living with dignity.

economic crisis inequality poverty women's health
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    BRUMBIES: New sighting of feral horses on Fraser Island

    premium_icon BRUMBIES: New sighting of feral horses on Fraser Island

    News The continued presence of the wild horses on the island was first discovered in 2014.

    We've got us a convoy

    premium_icon We've got us a convoy

    Community Gathering of scooters hits Anzac Park

    • 17th Jul 2019 10:10 AM
    Hervey Bay shivers through coldest morning of the year

    premium_icon Hervey Bay shivers through coldest morning of the year

    News The coldest day of the year has been recorded in Hervey Bay.

    • 17th Jul 2019 10:00 AM
    Warnings after teen collapses on mountain climb

    premium_icon Warnings after teen collapses on mountain climb

    News 16yo schoolgirl airlifted off the mountain

    • 17th Jul 2019 9:37 AM