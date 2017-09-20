Service orientated businesses are key to region's future

Jobs Queensland - Growing Opportunities in the Fraser Coast. Minister for Traing and Skills Yvette D'Ath at the launch.

Jobs Queensland - Growing Opportunities in the Fraser Coast. Minister for Traing and Skills Yvette D'Ath at the launch. Alistair Brightman

BUSINESSES on the Fraser Coast that are service-orientated are the key in the region's economic future, a research report has found.

The Growing Opportunities in the Fraser Coast: Informing Regional Workforce Development report was developed by Jobs Queensland, TAFE Queensland and CSIRO.

Minister for Training and Skills Yvette D'Ath said the report was compiled to provide a roadmap to help maximise future economic opportunities in the region.

"Future employment growth is likely to be concentrated in the health, aged care and disability sectors due to our ageing population, a high number of disability funded recipients in the region, and the move to more individualised funding arrangements for aged and disability services," Mrs D'Ath said.

"The other skill sets in demand in the Fraser Coast area include teaching and training, decision-making and problem-solving, managing resources and people, communication, working with information, working with numbers, and services requiring interpersonal skills."

TAFE Queensland East Coast Region head of nursing Jo-Liz Prosser said nursing was one of the most popular courses offered, with enrolments in the Diploma of Nursing increasing by 44.7% in the region since 2013.

"This is the first year nursing has been delivered in Hervey Bay and the response has been phenomenal," Ms Prosser said.

"Students who undertake the 18-month Diploma in Nursing are required to complete a minimum of 400 hours of practical placement, which guarantees their skills become second nature and they graduate job-ready.

"People who are confident, capable and caring are highly sought after, so if you're someone who cares about people and who wants to make a difference in someone's life, then a career in nursing is for you."