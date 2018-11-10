SERVICE TIMES: Bay pipers invited to join global tribute

FOURTH generation serviceman Hervey Bay RSL's Secretary Kev Collins served in the navy as a leading seaman for 12 years.

For him, and many others in the region, the military is part of his blood.

"We would not have the Australia we have today without the efforts of our soldiers in the world wars,” he said.

"Well particularly this year as it is the centenary of the armistice Remembrance Day is important to pay respect for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

"Thank all the joint services.”

Hervey Bay's service will be at Freedom Park tomorrow from 10.45am.

About 15 members of the Hervey Bay RSL Pipe Band are inviting the public to a special commemorative service at 4pm tomorrow at the Hervey Bay cenotaph.

The band will perform at the exact same time as pipe bands all over the world.

The haunting bagpipe tune The Battle's O'er will be played as a poignant tribute to the soldiers killed and wounded in World War One will be paid by more than 1000 pipers and drummers from Australian pipe bands.

President Tom Prattis play his grandfather's pipes while wearing medals from his father and namesake's war medals from 1918 on his chest across from his own Vietnam medals from 1968.

FRASER COAST CEREMONIES