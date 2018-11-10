Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ICONIC: Hervey Bay pipe band's Belinda McBroom, Derek Fortune, Jeremy Robinson, Hugh McBroom and Tom Prattis.
ICONIC: Hervey Bay pipe band's Belinda McBroom, Derek Fortune, Jeremy Robinson, Hugh McBroom and Tom Prattis. Cody Fox
News

SERVICE TIMES: Bay pipers invited to join global tribute

Jessica Lamb
by
10th Nov 2018 12:53 AM

FOURTH generation serviceman Hervey Bay RSL's Secretary Kev Collins served in the navy as a leading seaman for 12 years.

For him, and many others in the region, the military is part of his blood.

"We would not have the Australia we have today without the efforts of our soldiers in the world wars,” he said.

"Well particularly this year as it is the centenary of the armistice Remembrance Day is important to pay respect for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

"Thank all the joint services.”

Hervey Bay's service will be at Freedom Park tomorrow from 10.45am.

About 15 members of the Hervey Bay RSL Pipe Band are inviting the public to a special commemorative service at 4pm tomorrow at the Hervey Bay cenotaph.

The band will perform at the exact same time as pipe bands all over the world.

The haunting bagpipe tune The Battle's O'er will be played as a poignant tribute to the soldiers killed and wounded in World War One will be paid by more than 1000 pipers and drummers from Australian pipe bands.

President Tom Prattis play his grandfather's pipes while wearing medals from his father and namesake's war medals from 1918 on his chest across from his own Vietnam medals from 1968.

FRASER COAST CEREMONIES

  • Hervey Bay: Lighthorse Memorial Freedom Park, Main St, Pialba from 10.45am tomorrow.
  • Maryborough: Maryborough Cenotaph in Queens Park on the corner of Sussex and Bazaar St from 10.40am tomorrow.
  • Howard: Howard Cenotaph on the corner of William and Steley St from 10.50am tomorrow.
  • Burrum District: from 10.45am tomorrow.
  • Toogoom: Wall of Remembrance on Toogoom Rd beside the Toogoom Hall from 10.45am tomorrow.
  • Bag pipes memorial: Lighthorse Memorial Freedom Park, Main St, Pialba at 4pm tomorrow.
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Memorial is ready to go into the spotlight

    premium_icon Memorial is ready to go into the spotlight

    News Tomorrow's commemoration will be the first Remembrance Day locals and tourists alike can pay their respects at the completed Gallipoli to Armistice memorial

    There's no place like the dojo for state karate champion

    premium_icon There's no place like the dojo for state karate champion

    Sport Neeson credits Renshi Amanda Morris's teachings for her success.

    Clubs should help foot bill for Sports Precinct: councillor

    premium_icon Clubs should help foot bill for Sports Precinct: councillor

    News It follows the ongoing development of the Sports Precinct's fields

    World Cups, sport comps will be 'fair game' for Precinct

    premium_icon World Cups, sport comps will be 'fair game' for Precinct

    News A councillor claims the site will give Hervey Bay a competitive edge

    Local Partners