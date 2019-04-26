Servicemen and women gather at Howard Anzac day service

LEST WE FORGET: Veterans Gary Conyers, Denise Helliwell and Phil McIntyre commemorated Anzac Day in Howard.

LEST WE FORGET: Veterans Gary Conyers, Denise Helliwell and Phil McIntyre commemorated Anzac Day in Howard. Carlie Walker

WHEN planes crashed into the World Trade Centre in New York in 2001, one week later Denise Helliwell was sent overseas to serve in the Middle East.

After the terrorist attack, Australia's men and women were again called to fight in an international conflict, much like they were at Gallipoli 104 years ago.

This history was on Mrs Helliwell's mind as she commemorate Anzac Day at Howard yesterday.

Mrs Helliwell was one of hundreds of people who attended the service in Howard.

To this day, she finds it hard to discuss her service.

"It's like any war, I suppose you don't like to talk about," she said.

Gary Conyers and Phil McIntyre were also in attendance in Howard.

Both served in Vietnam.

Schoolchildren, veterans, navy cadets and politicians were among those gathered at the Anzac Day at Howard's cenotaph.

From babies nursed in their mother's arms to youngsters watching on in school uniform and slightly overwhelmed by the solemn affair, one and all paid their respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice and those who came home after bravely serving their nation.

Police officers and members of the SES also attended the event to pay tribute to fallen and returned servicemen and women.