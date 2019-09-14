SERVO HOLD-UP: Robber had 'used ice since he was 14'

JAIL: Marlee Kurtis Leonard, 19, was sentenced in Maryborough Supreme Court earlier this week for 20 charges.

A MARYBOROUGH man, who threatened to shoot a service station attendant while robbing him, will remain in jail.

Marlee Kurtis Leonard, 19 pleaded guilty in Maryborough Supreme Court to 20 charges including supplying dangerous drugs to a child and armed robbery.

Crown prosecutor Amy Stannard outlined how Leonard entered a service station with his hand in his pocket claiming to have a gun in the early hours of the morning of in January 19.

Leonard had attempted to disguise himself by wrapping a shirt over his head and was wearing gloves when he grabbed between $200-$250 in cash from the attendant.

As Leonard attempted leave, the attendant locked the store doors trapping Leonard inside and the attendant locked himself in the back of the store to wait for police to arrive.

Security footage showed Leonard use a spanner to break the doors to escape.

On another occasion the court heard Leonard had swapped methamphetamine for a stolen guitar from a 16-year-old child.

Defence barrister James Benjamin said Leonard was 18 and in the grips of a severe drug addiction at the time of the offending.

Mr Benjamin explained Leonard had a "terrible upbringing".

Mr Benjamin said Leonard, who dropped out of school at Year 7, began injecting ice at 14 and the time he spent in custody was the only time he had been drug free since then.

"I take full responsibility for my actions, I am extremely remorseful for what I have done. I am terribly sorry for the trauma and pain I have caused my victims, I understand the money I stole was something someone worked hard for," Mr Benjamin said as he read out an apology letter from Leonard.

"Since he has been in custody he feels he now thinking and functioning properly.

"(Leonard's) intention is to put end use of drugs and looks forward to his release whenever that might be.

"Ultimately he wants to get a job and live a normal life."

Justice Peter Davis said he accepted Leonard was not preying on a minor because of the similarity in their ages he was effectively supplying to one of his peers.

Leonard received a head sentence of three years imprisonment with convictions recorded.

Justice Davis declared 228 days served and was given a parole date of December 16, 2019.