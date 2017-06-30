21°
Servos are gouging you, says ACCC. Here's how to avoid it

30th Jun 2017

THE price of petrol is at its higher in almost two years, with the average driver now paying 129.1c per litre of fuel, the highest since September 2015.

The ACCC blames the higher bowser costs on increases in international prices.

But the national regulator is still raising concerns about the petrol "price cycle" that forces drivers to pay 19.3c/litre extra at its peak.

ACCC chairman Rod Sims said many "are annoyed" by the cycles, which are driven by gouging by petrol companies.

He urged drivers to download fuel-pricing apps to their phone so they can track the best time to buy fuel.

"The size of these price hikes, however, do show that motorists can benefit from using information from fuel price apps to shop around as price cycle increases vary across petrol stations," he said.

The ACCC said those using the fuel price apps including MotorMouth, GasBuddy and FuelCheck were more likely to escape the gouging of fuel companies.

HOW MUCH FUEL SHOULD COST IN YOUR AREA

This is a "fair price" of fuel in your town today -- 

 

QUEENSLAND

Bundaberg: 119.9

Caboolture: 118.5  

Gladstone: 119.2   

Gympie: 118.0

Hervey Bay: 119.2

Ipswich: 118.5

Mackay: 119.8

Rockhampton: 120.2

Maroochydore: 123.3  

Maryborough: 118.8  

Toowoomba: 117.6  

Tweed: 109.9    

NSW: 

Byron Bay: 129.9  

Lismore: 126.9  

Grafton: 128.0  

Coffs Harbour: 129.7

Gympie: 118.0

