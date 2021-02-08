SES couple’s love of volunteering and love for each other

(L) Henk van den Ende and Carrollyn Hennessy met each other while working with the SES. Photo: Stuart Fast

The State Emergency Service (SES) was the organisation Henk van den Ende and Carrollyn Hennessey fell in love with, and it was the organisation where they fell in love together.

The married couple share 67 years of experience in the SES and met in 2002 while on an interstate operation in northern New South Wales.

“We met again a year late when I joined the department and our regions were the same, we were both trainers and we got together and started to run them,” Mrs Hennessy said.

“We became really good friends, one day he asked me out and I accepted. A few years later we got married.”

However, due to their different roles within the SES, the couple lives 300 km apart with Mrs Hennessy working and the Operational and Capability Officer based in Maryborough while Mr van den Ende working with the SES in Moreton Bay.

Mr van den Ende said “you’ve got things like Facebook and Zoom, it makes life a bit easier. We’ve learned to accept it.”

Mrs Hennessy said the they video chat every night, saying the easy to use technology made it just like being together.

The couple stand by each other, as Mrs Hennessy said “we have highs and you have lows, thankfully we’ve never had lows at the same time. If you’re feeling a bit low, he’ll say “harden up princess,” and I’ll reciprocate in kind when he’s a bit low.”

When asked about how long they’ll continue with the SES, both agreed they would continue with the organisation well into the future.

Mr van den Ende encouraged people to volunteer with the SES, saying it was “rewarding, challenging but you get out of it what you put in.”