SES prepared for unusual storm season ahead

MOTHER nature is brewing up more storms than usual this season but Hervey Bay SES are prepared for whatever comes their way.

SES area controller Jenny Millers said SES volunteers were tasked about 50 jobs so far this year.

"We're expecting quite a lot of rain, possible cyclones into the new year," she said.

"There could be some minor flooding so we're all prepared for that and we ask the community to also be prepared for that."

SES field officer Neil West, area controller Jenny Miller, field officer Jonathan Winston, group leader Russell Vidler and deputy group leader Stephanie Baker.

Mrs Miller said the community could prepare by cleaning their gutters and check the status of their roof.

"We ask them when there's a storm, especially with the strong winds predicted, that they lock up loose items in their yard," she said.

"What we ask people to do is to have an emergency kit in their home."

Early warning network forecaster Justin Noonan said Christmas would be significantly cooler than last year and more storms were on the radar.

"We won't be having another stinking hot December like we did last year. That was actually one of the hottest months on record," he said.

"I think the cooler days and rainy afternoons will come as a relief to everyone (and) Christmas won't be as sticky."

Residents should stay informed via the Bureau of Meteorology and Fraser Coast Regional Council website.