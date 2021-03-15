Menu
News

Sessions offer tradies chance to learn new skills

Carlie Walker
15th Mar 2021 5:00 PM
The Tradie Tour will be visiting the Fraser Coast this month, presenting two important sessions covering the industry’s top 10 defects and focusing on annual financial reporting lodgement and new laws for Queensland.

One session will be about plasterboard, which consistently appears in the top 10 list of defects.

Partnering with experts from the Association of Wall and Ceiling Industries Queensland, information will be provided on installation, finishing and much more.

The other topic is annual financial lodgement and new laws for Queensland.

The Hervey Bay sessions will be held on March 23.

Spaces are limited so make sure you register now.

The sessions will be held at Hervey Bay Boat Club.

To find out more, click here.

Originally published as Sessions offer tradies chance to learn new skills

