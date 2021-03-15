One session will be about plasterboard, which consistently appears in the top 10 list of defects.

The Tradie Tour will be visiting the Fraser Coast this month, presenting two important sessions covering the industry’s top 10 defects and focusing on annual financial reporting lodgement and new laws for Queensland.

Partnering with experts from the Association of Wall and Ceiling Industries Queensland, information will be provided on installation, finishing and much more.

The other topic is annual financial lodgement and new laws for Queensland.

The Hervey Bay sessions will be held on March 23.

The sessions will be held at Hervey Bay Boat Club.

Sessions offer tradies chance to learn new skills