Sessions on scooter safety set to be held

SESSIONS on scooter safety will be held across the Fraser Coast in coming months.

The first will be held in Hervey Bay at the Fraser Coast Discovery Sphere on May 29 from 10am to 12pm.

Another session will be held in Hervey Bay on September 11 at the same place and time.

In Maryborough the event will be held at the Senior Citizens Centre from June 6 from 10am to 12pm.

Another session will be held at Burrum Heads at the Cans Community Shop on November 6 from 10am to 12pm.

Fraser Coast Regional Council Seniors Liaison Officer Julie de Waard said the sessions, hosted by the Hervey Bay Safe Scooter Committee, were suitable for present and prospective scooter owners.

"The sessions are designed to inform people about how to choose the right scooter, maintaining them and the rules and regulations associated with these motorised vehicles," Julie said.

"The rules can be confusing, for example, mobility scooters need to be registered if you intend to use them outside of your property but they are classified as pedestrian, not a car.

"This means mobility scooters are meant to be used on pathways and should only be used on roads if there are no safe passageways available."

Julie said representatives from the council and the Department of Transport and Main Roads, as well as police and local retailers, would be on hand to share information.

Sessions are free but bookings are essential.

For more information call 4194 2441.