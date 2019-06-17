Setting high standards for your table decor

To capture the Wolfman-Gold look, choose tableware, table linens and decor pieces that are strictly limited to the colours of white and creams.

To capture the Wolfman-Gold look, choose tableware, table linens and decor pieces that are strictly limited to the colours of white and creams. iStock

Years ago, when I lived in New York, I worked in a Manhattan interiors store.

Patronised by New York's elite, Wolfman & Gold was in the chic downtown district of Soho.

Specialising in fine dining accessories, tableware and decor pieces, the owners of Wolfman & Gold also published the definitive dining-setting book, titled naturally, The Perfect Setting.

This book was - and still is - regarded by many as the last word on beautiful table settings. Some of the tips I picked up from both the book and working in the store include the following.

LIMIT YOUR COLOUR PALETTE

To capture the Wolfman-Gold look, choose tableware, table linens and decor pieces that are strictly limited to the colours of white and creams. For highlights, green was frequently used and this created an easy to achieve, yet dramatically pleasing, effect.

A THEMED TABLE

But not all gatherings at the table come under the heading of understated elegance. Children's birthday parties, outdoor barbecues and casual dining are a more typical social gathering. But the same rules apply, limit your colour palette and stick with a theme.

For outdoor gatherings, you could run with a rustic theme of nature and a harvest of abundance. Choose practical colours such as greens and creams, which could tie in with the colours of your napkins and candles. For highlights, choose creative expressions of harvest, such as corn cobs or some other edible vegetables such as pumpkins.