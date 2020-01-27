Menu
Seven youths are in police custody after a brawl broke out at Moffat Beach this afternoon.
Crime

Seven arrested as police swarm on Australia Day brawl

Ashley Carter
by
26th Jan 2020 6:42 PM | Updated: 27th Jan 2020 7:26 AM
SEVEN people have been arrested after a brawl broke out during Australia Day celebrations at Moffat Beach's Eleanor Shipley Park this afternoon.

Police were called to the popular family-friendly park about 3.30pm as small fights broke out among a large group of drunk youths, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

"There was a large group of people drinking, with small fights breaking out in the crowd," she said.

Multiple police crews attended and have taken seven youths into custody for offences ranging from obstructing police to assaulting police.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one male patient was taken to the Caloundra Health Centre for a cut to his head. He was in a stable condition.

No charges have been laid at this stage.

