Seven boredom busters on the Coast this weekend

SATURDAY

Torquay Markets

When: 8am-1pm.

Where: Opposite Torquay Post Office, 414 Charlton Esp, Torquay.

What: Fresh seasonal produce, handmade items, original giftware and entertainment.

More info: Call 0409269260.

Bauple Markets

When: 7am-noon.

Where: Bauple Band Hall, Band Hall Rd, Bauple.

What: Grab a bargain, plants, fresh bread, fresh vegetables or breakfast at the barbecue hut. Devonshire tea, coffee and cakes are available in the hall.

More info: Call 49783584.

Urangan Pier Park Community Markets - (L) Marcos,6, Ella,7, and Ashley,4, Woods enjoying a visit to the market. Alistair Brightman

Pier Park Markets

When: 7am-1pm.

Where: Beside the Urangan Pier, Pier St, Urangan.

What: Fresh produce, art and crafts, leather goods, local wood carvings, furniture, clothing, jewellery and more are available at these popular markets.

More info: Email pierparkcommunitymarketsinc@gmail.com.

SUNDAY

Koala markets

When: 6am-noon.

Where: 9-11 Kruger Ct, Urangan.

What: Items on offer include trash and treasure, arts and crafts, cakes and jams. Get your hands on the latest hand crafted and cooked goods.

More info: Call 0412689863 or email koalamarkets@yahoo.com.au.

ORCHID SHOW: Keith Lydiate and Carol Morgan with a beautiful Vanda on show in the Orchid House at the Hervey Bay Botanic Garden. An Open Day will be held this Sunday from 9am. Contributed

Botanic Gardens Open Day

When: 9am-2pm.

Where: Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens, Elizabeth St, Urangan.

What: Learn the secret of potting orchids at this event which involves 72 Australian and New Zealand Botanic Gardens on show.

Visitors can attend guided tours of the orchid house, botanic garden, bush tucker garden and the nursery which is operated by volunteers under Council's Community Environment Program. Funds raised on the day go to the community gardens.

Cost: Free entry.

More info: Call FCRC Orchid House on 41259870 or 0448001759.

MELSA trains

When: From 9am.

Where: Queens Park, Maryborough.

What: In addition to the rides on miniature trains, including coal-fired steam locomotives, there will be jumping castles, face painting, gelato ice cream and Pedals coffee. The Excelsior City Band will be in the Rotunda from 11am and the band will also operate a barbecue.

Cost: Riding the miniature trains costs $2 per per passenger per ride.

Children of all ages welcome to ride. Closed shoes must be worn on the mini trains.

ALL ABOARD: Members of Melsa on board the 1950's NSW 42 Class Loco, Henk Schipper, Christopher Carr, Roger Cockfield, Dale McLennan, Owen Bell, Robyn Schipper, Joshua Carr and Cyril Wessling. Alistair Brightman

Big Gay Picnic

When: Noon-3pm.

Where: Anzac Park/Ululah Lagoon, Maryborough.

What: Qmunity have a social gathering once a month to catch up for fun activities and friendly conversation.

Don't forget to bring something to drink, some nibblies and a chair.

There's plenty of food including chicken skewers and sausages, bread and salad.

Cost: Gold coin donation.