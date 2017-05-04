Seven Fraser Coast sports events to check out this weekend

AUSSIE RULES

WHEN: Sunday, 11am

WHERE: NE Mclean Oval, Raward Rd, Torquay

WHAT: The masters of Fraser Coast's Aussie rules scene, the Hervey Bay Fruitbats, take on Redcliffe.

COST: Free to watch

CYCLING

WHEN: Sunday, 9am

WHERE: Toogoom Trails, Toogoom

WHAT: Fraser Coast Mountain Bike Club hosts the second round of the Wide Bay Series.

COST: Free to watch.

FOOTBALL

WHEN: Saturday, 3pm

WHERE: Federation Park Field, Maryborough

WHAT: Tinana hosts Bayside Strikers in their Fraser Coast League Division 1 game. KSS Jets-West and United Warriors-Granville will be held at Hervey Bay Sports Club.

COST: Free to watch

HOCKEY

WHEN: Monday, 5pm

WHERE: McFie Park, Torquay

WHAT: Pumas take on the Sharks in Hervey Bay Hockey's under-17 competition.

COST: Free to watch.

WHEN: Sunday, 8am

WHERE: Maryborough hockey fields

WHAT: Maryborough Hockey hosts the under-18 zone championships, with teams from Sunshine Coast, Hervey Bay, Bundaberg and Gympie making the trip.

COST: Free to watch.

RUGBY UNION

WHEN: Saturday, 3pm

WHERE: Urangan rugby fields

WHAT: Fraser Coast Mariners face a major challenge when they host Noosa Dolphins. The Dolphins are the only beaten team left in the SCRU reserve grade competition.

COST: Free to watch

TRIATHLON

WHEN: Saturday, 1pm

WHERE: Toogoom Trails, Toogoom

WHAT: Hervey Bay Triathlon Club hosts its first-ever off-road duathlon, which incorporates mountain biking and trail running.

COST: Free to watch.