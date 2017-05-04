Seven Fraser Coast sports events to check out this weekend

AUSSIE RULES
WHEN: Sunday, 11am
WHERE: NE Mclean Oval, Raward Rd, Torquay
WHAT: The masters of Fraser Coast's Aussie rules scene, the Hervey Bay Fruitbats, take on Redcliffe.
COST: Free to watch
CYCLING
WHEN: Sunday, 9am
WHERE: Toogoom Trails, Toogoom
WHAT: Fraser Coast Mountain Bike Club hosts the second round of the Wide Bay Series.
COST: Free to watch.
FOOTBALL
WHEN: Saturday, 3pm
WHERE: Federation Park Field, Maryborough
WHAT: Tinana hosts Bayside Strikers in their Fraser Coast League Division 1 game. KSS Jets-West and United Warriors-Granville will be held at Hervey Bay Sports Club.
COST: Free to watch
HOCKEY
WHEN: Monday, 5pm
WHERE: McFie Park, Torquay
WHAT: Pumas take on the Sharks in Hervey Bay Hockey's under-17 competition.
COST: Free to watch.
WHEN: Sunday, 8am
WHERE: Maryborough hockey fields
WHAT: Maryborough Hockey hosts the under-18 zone championships, with teams from Sunshine Coast, Hervey Bay, Bundaberg and Gympie making the trip.
COST: Free to watch.
RUGBY UNION
WHEN: Saturday, 3pm
WHERE: Urangan rugby fields
WHAT: Fraser Coast Mariners face a major challenge when they host Noosa Dolphins. The Dolphins are the only beaten team left in the SCRU reserve grade competition.
COST: Free to watch
TRIATHLON
WHEN: Saturday, 1pm
WHERE: Toogoom Trails, Toogoom
WHAT: Hervey Bay Triathlon Club hosts its first-ever off-road duathlon, which incorporates mountain biking and trail running.
COST: Free to watch.