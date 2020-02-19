Seven jobs you can apply for without qualifications

LOOKING to break into the job market but worried you don’t have the right qualifications?

Don’t despair - there are plenty of opportunities right here on the Fraser Coast for people of all skill levels.

Take a look through our select list of jobs you can apply for today that don’t require qualifications.

Custodial Correctional Officer – Maryborough Correctional Centre

If you enjoy a challenge, can remain calm under pressure and want to help people make better choices with their lives, consider a career as a Custodial Correctional Officer. As a Custodial Correctional officer, you will play a vital role in making the State of Queensland a safe place to live. Permanent full-time with multiple opportunities available.

More information here.

Customer Service Attendant – Kawungan

Freedom Fuels at Kawungan is looking for an energetic individual who is reliable, has a passion for high level customer service and is able to attend to the various cleaning and restocking duties with enthusiasm.

More information here.

Army Reserve Infantry Soldier – Fraser Coast

As an Infantry Soldier, you’ll play a vital role in the Army Reserve and join the close-knit and highly trained combat team. From learning skilled reconnaissance tactics to effective teamwork and co-operation, there’s never a dull moment as an Infantry Soldier in the Army Reserve.

More information here.

Cleaner – Wesley Mission – Maryborough/ Hervey Bay

Wesley Mission Queensland is looking for an experienced cleaner to service its clients in the Maryborough/Hervey Bay Area. This is a casual role working Monday to Friday and will require a current drivers licence and a willingness to drive in the course of work.

More information here.

Motor Vehicle Salesperson – Fraser Coast

Wide Bay Motor Group is currently seeking applications for a Sales Consultant. If you’re a committed, professional individual that likes to succeed then this position is for you. Previous experience in new motor vehicle sales, Telstra, Optus, hospitality or banking would be highly regarded.

More information here.

Wendy’s Casual Staff – Hervey Bay

Wendy’s Hervey Bay is looking for casual staff to work different shifts, with barista experience plus, as well as the availability to open the shop at 5.30am and also finish at 6pm.

More information here.

Aspiring Barista – Foundry Artisan Coffee – Maryborough

This coffee house is looking for a 2019 school leaver and aspiring barista for a full-time position.

More information here.