Seven new guards for Maryborough prison

SEVEN new custodial officers are set to start work at Maryborough Correctional Centre after graduating from the Queensland Corrective Services Academy this week.



State member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders congratulated the graduates on completing their training.



Mr Saunders said he was concerned about drugs being smuggled into the prison and said the new officers would help to prevent that.



Overcrowding continues to be an issue at the prison, with 662 prisoners currently at Maryborough Correctional Centre.

In addition to aiding the guards already at the prison, he said it was also a jobs boost for the region.

The Palaszczuk Government is committed to supporting and providing the resources needed for all of our frontline officers across the State which our new custodial officers form part of," he said.

"These new jobs couldn't have come at a time when jobs and job security are more important than ever."

Queensland Corrective Services Commissioner Mark Rallings, said the new recruits were well prepared for the challenges of working inside prisons.

"The men and women who graduated today completed 364 hours of training over a nine-week period, including two weeks' practical on-the-job training inside a correctional centre," Commissioner Rallings said.

"The training places great emphasis on staff safety through the delivery of sessions about officer safety, situational awareness and communication, behavioural awareness and de-escalation techniques."



LNP Shadow Corrective Services Minister Tim Mander said prison staff in Maryborough were at "daily risk of becoming punching bags for hostile prisoners".



"The LNP had a $61 million plan to build prison infrastructure in Queensland that would have provided over 650 new prison beds across Queensland - Labor scrapped that plan when it was elected and has done little since."

