Seven new names added to Maryborough Walk of Achievers

4th May 2017 6:26 AM
Maryborough's Walk of Achievers, Wharf Street - five new plaques were unveiled during an official ceremony on Saturday - David Meiklejohn AM, Warren Truss MP, Prof, Lester Peters AM and John Sinclair AO. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Maryborough's Walk of Achievers, Wharf Street - five new plaques were unveiled during an official ceremony on Saturday - David Meiklejohn AM, Warren Truss MP, Prof, Lester Peters AM and John Sinclair AO. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle Valerie Horton

AN OLYMPIC swimmer, world champion weightlifter and swim coach are among the seven local personalities who will be immortalised on the Maryborough Walk of Achievers.

New plaques celebrating the seven's achievements will be set down by the Fraser Coast council to honour the residents who have made their mark on the region.

The Mary Ann train will arrive at 1.30pm at Queen's Park to carry the special guests with the town crier and time cannon to announce the presentations and unveiling of the new plaques.

The first of the plaques will be unveiled at the top of the stairwell of the Mary River Parklands followed by one outside the Bond Store and the rest outside Customs House.

The Wharf St walk already pays tribute to more than 80 Australians and former Maryborough residents.

The ceremony starts at 1.45pm on May 7.

