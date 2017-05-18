Seven sports events to check out this weekend

AUSSIE RULES
WHEN: 3pm Saturday
WHERE: Keith Dunne Oval, Hervey Bay
WHAT: Top-of-the-table clash between Bay Power and Brothers Bulldogs. Bombers host The Waves at their Raward Rd base at the same time.
COST: Free to watch.
FOOTBALL
WHEN: 8pm, tonight
WHERE: Hervey Bay Sports Club
WHAT: Two of the top three Fraser Coast League Division 1 teams face off as United Warriors (1st, 13pts) take on KSS Jets (3rd, 12pts).
COST: Free to watch.
GYMNASTICS
WHEN: From 8.45am, Saturday
WHERE: Wide Bay Gymnastics Club
WHAT: The Ribbon Carnival will attract about 100 junior gymnasts.
COST: Free to watch.
HOCKEY
WHEN: 4.15pm, today
WHERE: McFie Park, Hervey Bay
WHAT: Hervey Bay Hockey's under-14
COST: Free to watch.
NETBALL
WHEN: 9am, Sunday
WHERE: Hervey Bay netball courts
WHAT: Hervey Bay Netball hosts a regional carnival.
COST: Free to watch.
RUNNING
WHEN: From 6.15am, Sunday
WHERE: Ron Beaton Park, Hervey Bay
WHAT: The Hervey Bay half marathon headlines the annual event which includes a 5km fun run and 2km junior dash.
COST: $20 for the half marathon and 15km walk, $10 for the 5km fun run, $5 for the junior dash.
SPEEDWAY
WHEN: From 1pm, Saturday
WHERE: Maryborough Speedway
WHAT: V8 Sprintcars and the state junior sedans title headline a huge night of racing.
COST: $30 for adults, $25 for students and pensioners, $90 for family pass (2 adults and 2 students) and free for children under 12.