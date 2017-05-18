Seven sports events to check out this weekend

AUSSIE RULES

WHEN: 3pm Saturday

WHERE: Keith Dunne Oval, Hervey Bay

WHAT: Top-of-the-table clash between Bay Power and Brothers Bulldogs. Bombers host The Waves at their Raward Rd base at the same time.

COST: Free to watch.

FOOTBALL

WHEN: 8pm, tonight

WHERE: Hervey Bay Sports Club

WHAT: Two of the top three Fraser Coast League Division 1 teams face off as United Warriors (1st, 13pts) take on KSS Jets (3rd, 12pts).

COST: Free to watch.

GYMNASTICS

WHEN: From 8.45am, Saturday

WHERE: Wide Bay Gymnastics Club

WHAT: The Ribbon Carnival will attract about 100 junior gymnasts.

COST: Free to watch.

HOCKEY

WHEN: 4.15pm, today

WHERE: McFie Park, Hervey Bay

WHAT: Hervey Bay Hockey's under-14

COST: Free to watch.

NETBALL

WHEN: 9am, Sunday

WHERE: Hervey Bay netball courts

WHAT: Hervey Bay Netball hosts a regional carnival.

COST: Free to watch.

RUNNING

WHEN: From 6.15am, Sunday

WHERE: Ron Beaton Park, Hervey Bay

WHAT: The Hervey Bay half marathon headlines the annual event which includes a 5km fun run and 2km junior dash.

COST: $20 for the half marathon and 15km walk, $10 for the 5km fun run, $5 for the junior dash.

SPEEDWAY

WHEN: From 1pm, Saturday

WHERE: Maryborough Speedway

WHAT: V8 Sprintcars and the state junior sedans title headline a huge night of racing.

COST: $30 for adults, $25 for students and pensioners, $90 for family pass (2 adults and 2 students) and free for children under 12.