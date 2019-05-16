Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Preliminary investigation suggest the students took lithium carbonate and lorazepam.
Preliminary investigation suggest the students took lithium carbonate and lorazepam.
News

Students hospitalised after taking drugs at school

by KATE BANVILLE
16th May 2019 8:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR high school students have been hospitalised after ingesting prescription medications.

Paramedics were called to Thuringowa State High School on two separate occasions around lunch time after reports of seven Year 10 students were acting strangely.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Daniel Stehr, officer in charge of the Child Protection Investigation Unit, said it's believed a male student brought the medication into the schoolyard before ingesting it with peers.

"Preliminary investigation suggest it was lithium carbonate and lorazepam," Det Stehr said.

"Lithium carbonate is for treatment of bipolar and lorazepam is a sleeping tablet."

It is understood teachers raised the alarm after observing the students slurring their speech and becoming lethargic.

Four of the affected students were taken in a stable condition to the Townsville Hospital for observation.

Det Stehr said the school based police officer was investigating the incident.

The Queensland Department of Education has been contacted for comment.

drugs high school hospitalised prescription medicine students

Top Stories

    Brave fight of Hervey Bay musician sadly remembered

    premium_icon Brave fight of Hervey Bay musician sadly remembered

    News Not many people would buy a horse float to cart their dialysis machine around.

    How being served the wrong meal led to a prison riot

    premium_icon How being served the wrong meal led to a prison riot

    Crime Violent criminal and terror plotter attacked prison guard and rioted

    CRASH: Woman injured after car smashes into wall in Bay

    premium_icon CRASH: Woman injured after car smashes into wall in Bay

    News A woman was taken to hospital after the crash.