Seven ways to cure your boredom this weekend
SATURDAY
Family Skate Day
WHEN: 10am-2pm
WHERE: Urangan State High School, Robert St.
WHAT: Come and enjoy a roll today with the Red Hot Chilli Rollers for a $5 skate hire. There will be lucky door prizes, face painting and a sausage sizzle.
MORE INFO: Call 0407 817 332.
Guinea Pig show
WHEN: 12.30pm sign on for 1.15pm start.
WHERE: Oslove Park, Oslove Rd, Booral.
WHAT: If you think you have a star guinea pig make sure you attend the Fraser Coast Cavy Group Guinea Pig Show. Categories include best short hair, best satin, best body and condition plus more.
COST: Free for all guinea pigs.
CONTACT: Angela 0451 396 974.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a raffle prize.
Fraser Coast Artslink Trivia Night
WHEN: From 6.30pm
WHERE: Arts and Craft Hall, 187 Bideford St, Torquay
WHAT: Put on your trivia hat for Fraser Coast Artslink's trivia night. There are great prizes to be won throughout the night with the winning table prize of $240. All proceeds go towards the 2018 Talent Quest.
MORE INFO: Call Jean on 0425 253 064 or 4128 6455.
KISSperience
WHEN: 8pm-11pm.
WHERE: Maryborough RSL, Lennox St, Maryborough.
WHAT: KISSperience have returned to Maryborough for an unforgettable night of Rock'n'Roll and you're invited. If you're a fan of KISS it's a night not to miss.
COST: $35 for members and $40 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased online at maryboroughrsl.com.au or visit reception.
Pier Park Community Markets
WHEN: 7am-1pm.
WHERE: Beside the Urangan Pier, Pier St, Urangan.
WHAT: Check out the fresh produce, art and crafts, leather goods, local wood carvings, furniture, clothing, jewellery and more at these popular markets.
MORE INFO: Email pierparkcommunity marketsinc@gmail.com.
Laughter Club
WHEN: From 10am.
WHERE: 28 Totness St, Torquay.
WHAT: Come and join the happiest exercise program available. The session includes clapping, laughing, breathing and movement exercises.
COST: $4 which includes light refreshments. All money raised goes to the Senior Citizens Club.
MORE INFO: Call Karen 0408 969 404.
Book sale
WHEN: 9am-noon.
WHERE: Fraser Coast Calisthenics Club Hall, Sussex St, Maryborough.
WHAT: Get your hands on some classic books.
SUNDAY
Koala markets
WHEN: 6am to noon.
WHERE: 9-11 Kruger Ct, Urangan.
WHAT: Items on offer include trash and treasure, arts and crafts, cake and jams.
MORE INFO: Call 0412 689 863 or email koalamarkets@yahoo.com.au.