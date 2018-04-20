Seven ways to cure your boredom this weekend

SATURDAY

Family Skate Day

WHEN: 10am-2pm

WHERE: Urangan State High School, Robert St.

WHAT: Come and enjoy a roll today with the Red Hot Chilli Rollers for a $5 skate hire. There will be lucky door prizes, face painting and a sausage sizzle.

MORE INFO: Call 0407 817 332.

Guinea Pig show

WHEN: 12.30pm sign on for 1.15pm start.

WHERE: Oslove Park, Oslove Rd, Booral.

WHAT: If you think you have a star guinea pig make sure you attend the Fraser Coast Cavy Group Guinea Pig Show. Categories include best short hair, best satin, best body and condition plus more.

COST: Free for all guinea pigs.

CONTACT: Angela 0451 396 974.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a raffle prize.

Fraser Coast Artslink Trivia Night

WHEN: From 6.30pm

WHERE: Arts and Craft Hall, 187 Bideford St, Torquay

WHAT: Put on your trivia hat for Fraser Coast Artslink's trivia night. There are great prizes to be won throughout the night with the winning table prize of $240. All proceeds go towards the 2018 Talent Quest.

MORE INFO: Call Jean on 0425 253 064 or 4128 6455.

KISSperience

WHEN: 8pm-11pm.

WHERE: Maryborough RSL, Lennox St, Maryborough.

WHAT: KISSperience have returned to Maryborough for an unforgettable night of Rock'n'Roll and you're invited. If you're a fan of KISS it's a night not to miss.

COST: $35 for members and $40 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased online at maryboroughrsl.com.au or visit reception.

Kiss tribute, the Kissperience, plays at the Maryborough RSL this weekend. Contributed

Pier Park Community Markets

WHEN: 7am-1pm.

WHERE: Beside the Urangan Pier, Pier St, Urangan.

WHAT: Check out the fresh produce, art and crafts, leather goods, local wood carvings, furniture, clothing, jewellery and more at these popular markets.

MORE INFO: Email pierparkcommunity marketsinc@gmail.com.

Laughter Club

WHEN: From 10am.

WHERE: 28 Totness St, Torquay.

WHAT: Come and join the happiest exercise program available. The session includes clapping, laughing, breathing and movement exercises.

COST: $4 which includes light refreshments. All money raised goes to the Senior Citizens Club.

MORE INFO: Call Karen 0408 969 404.

Book sale

WHEN: 9am-noon.

WHERE: Fraser Coast Calisthenics Club Hall, Sussex St, Maryborough.

WHAT: Get your hands on some classic books.

SUNDAY

Koala markets

WHEN: 6am to noon.

WHERE: 9-11 Kruger Ct, Urangan.

WHAT: Items on offer include trash and treasure, arts and crafts, cake and jams.

MORE INFO: Call 0412 689 863 or email koalamarkets@yahoo.com.au.