Seven-year-old to lose locks for charity

CHILD WITH HEART: Zoe Montero strikes a pose before she cuts off 40cm of hair which will be made into a wig for children who have lost theirs for medical reasons.

CHILD WITH HEART: Zoe Montero strikes a pose before she cuts off 40cm of hair which will be made into a wig for children who have lost theirs for medical reasons. Jessica Cook

ON SATURDAY, after three years of growing her hair, seven-year-old Zoe Montero will be cutting it off for charity.

Zoe will shed 40cm of her healthy long locks which be sent to Hair with Heart, a campaign managed by Variety.

Her hair will be made into a wig for children who have lost theirs due to medical reasons.

Zoe made the decision to cut off her hair when her mum mentioned it could help someone else,

"I just want to help kids with cancer," said Zoe.

Her mum Tara Tuchin said she wasn't surprised by her young daughters generous decision.

"She does have a lot of empathy for children who suffer from Cancer or alopecia."

The Yarrilee state school student spent a few nights in the Sydney Children's Hospital when she was younger and was exposed to kids going through cancer treatments in the Starlight room.

Zoe's parents and brother, Justin Montero, have said they are very proud of her.

She has even inspired her younger sister Lauren Montero to grow her hair long enough to donate.

Haircorp in Piabla will be cutting the hair for free just after noon on Saturday.

Zoe has raised more than $600 but is hoping to exceed her $800 target before the weekend.

To make a donation visit: hairwithheart.everydayhero.com/au/zoe2018