Severe fire danger for the Darling Downs and Granite Belt

TUESDAY, 7am: Several fires continue to burn in the wider region as the Darling Downs and Granite Belt brace for a day of severe fire danger.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned hot, dry, fresh and gusty west to northwesterly winds ahead of a surface trough are expected to produce severe fire dangers today over the Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts.

"Locally severe fire dangers are also expected for the northeastern Maranoa and Warrego district," a BoM spokesperson said.

"Locally extreme fire dangers are also possible in the western Darling Downs and Granite Belt."

Fire danger will increase to severe in the Darling Downs and Granite belt today and extend to the Wide Bay Burnett tomorrow. Under these conditions, bushfires that start will be fast-moving and hard to contain. — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) November 11, 2019

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services tweeted bushfire conditions were expected to escalate significantly today and people needed to be ready.

"Fire danger will increase to severe in the Darling Downs and Granite Belt today and extend to the Wide Bay Burnett tomorrow," QFES said.

"Under these conditions, bushfires that start will be fast-moving and hard to contain."

A bushfire near Tarome, just west of Warwick, remains at a watch and act level, with people warned to prepare to leave the area.

There are several fronts to this fire and multiple warnings for separate areas have been issued:

Mount Alphen and Double Top: Currently as at 6.50am, an unpredictable bushfire is continuing to burn north of Spicers Gap Rd, near Spicers Peak in inaccessible and difficult land. The bushfire is continuing to travel in a north, north-easterly direction towards Mount Mathieson and the Cunningham Highway. The fire is likely to have an impact on the Cunningham Highway. Fire crews are continuing to monitor the fire, however, firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

Clumber and Moogerah: Currently as at 6.45am a fire is continuing to travel in a north, north-easterly direction towards Wilson Rd. The fire is not directly impacting properties along Wilson Rd, however this could change quickly and those who haven't already left, should be ready to leave.You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

Tarome: Currently as at 6.40am a fire is continuing to travel in a north-easterly direction in the vicinity of Merlehan Rd, Tarome Rd and Logan Lane. The fire is not directly impacting properties, however this could change quickly and those who haven't already left, should be ready to leave.

A place of refuge for horses has been opened at Boonah Showgrounds, 8 Melbourne Street.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

If you have a bushfire survival plan, finalise it now so you are ready to follow it.

If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if you leave the area.

Advise family and friends of your plan.

Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

Pack important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) in case you need to leave the area.

Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

Take action to protect your livestock.

Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.