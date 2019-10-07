Severe fire warning as temperatures soar on Fraser Coast

Temperatures are set to soar across the Fraser Coast.

THE Fraser Coast will sweat through the next couple of days, with temperatures well above average predicted.

Today, a high of 34 is expected in Maryborough, so expect to swelter through the last day of the long weekend.

Meanwhile in Hervey Bay, a top of 28 is predicted.

The high temperatures mean a severe fire warning has been issued for the Fraser Coast for Tuesday.

"It's really quite hot conditions," Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said.

Hervey Bay is expected to remain at 28 degrees on Tuesday, with Maryborough to reach 33 degrees.

Ms Wong said the warm temperatures were a result of north-westerly winds ahead of an approaching cold front.

The cold front is set to arrive in the region on Wednesday, bringing temperatures down to around the normal October averages.

Ms Wong said residents may have noticed a large gap between minimum and maximum temperatures over the past week or so.

"When the air is quite dry it cools efficiently and warms back up efficiently," she said.

"The next few night could be a little warmer, but we're still looking at minimum temperatures in the mid or high teens."

There was a slight chance of showers in the region from Wednesday, with the best chance of rain on Friday and Saturday.

However it was not looking like there would be particularly significant rainfall, Ms Wong said.