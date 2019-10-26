Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the southeastern interior and southeast coast.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the southeastern interior and southeast coast.
Weather

Severe storm system tracks towards southeast

by Sarah Matthews
26th Oct 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

METEOROLOGISTS have issued a severe weather warning to parts of Queensland with severe gusty thunderstorms set to hit the southeast.

The storms are set to hit the Gulf of Carpentaria to the southeastern interior late this afternoon, before tracking east to the Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay regions tomorrow.

Bureau of Meteorologist Dean Narramore said the storms had the potential to bring damaging winds and even large hail when they crossed the coast tomorrow.

"There will be isolated showers, thunderstorms, and damaging winds will be possible when the trough will move into southeast Queensland tomorrow," he said.

"The showers and thunderstorms will possibly be severe, and the may be some large hail."

More Stories

queensland seq weather

Top Stories

    DANGER: Deadly snakes washing up on beaches

    premium_icon DANGER: Deadly snakes washing up on beaches

    Lifestyle In an extremely rare occurrence, highly venomous snakes are washing up on Fraser Coast beaches in unprecedented numbers.

    Urgent steps needed to address effects of global warming

    premium_icon Urgent steps needed to address effects of global warming

    News ‘The science has been clear for 25 years’

    Racing’s bold blueprint to knock off rugby league

    premium_icon Racing’s bold blueprint to knock off rugby league

    Horses "We’re both a sport and an industry"