Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Severe thunderstorms are expected in Brisbane this afternoon. Photo: Josh Whiting Photos
Severe thunderstorms are expected in Brisbane this afternoon. Photo: Josh Whiting Photos
Weather

Hervey Bay to Brisbane: Storms, supercell, giant hail

by Edward Randell
13th Dec 2019 12:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS in Brisbane and southeast Queensland are being warned to expect severe thunderstorms today just two days after storms lashed the region, dumping 135 millimetres of rain in a matter of hours.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a storm forecast for Friday, saying severe thunderstorms are likely in a region stretching from Brisbane to Hervey Bay.

Severe thunderstorms are also possible on the Gold Coast and across the Darling Downs after both regions largely escaped Wednesday's deluge.

 

BOM say suburbs in the red area on the map could see a supercell with giant hail (5cm).

The storm delivered more rain in a few hours than Brisbane had received in the previous six months, but did little to increase water levels in the region's dams.

The Bureau says it will issue alerts and warnings as needed as the day progresses.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks queensland south east storm storm warning weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Historic native title win for Butchulla people

        premium_icon Historic native title win for Butchulla people

        News After almost two decades of fighting the Butchulla people will be legally recognised today as the traditional owners of about 100,000 hectares of land and water

        REVEALED: Dingo in attack on boy had form

        premium_icon REVEALED: Dingo in attack on boy had form

        News "It's the animal that has to pay the price in the end."

        LAST DAYS: $5 a month for the stories that matter

        premium_icon LAST DAYS: $5 a month for the stories that matter

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        Not game to ask Premier this question

        premium_icon Not game to ask Premier this question

        Opinion Dollar cost missing from Games bid