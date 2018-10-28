Severe thunderstorm warning for Fraser Coast

A weather warning has been issued for the Fraser Coast region.

SEVERE thunderstorms likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones are predicted to develop in the Fraser Coast region over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Hervey Bay, Fraser Island, Maryborough, Childers, and Tiaro.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.