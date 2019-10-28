Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fraser Coast
Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
The storm is traveling toward Maryborough and Hervey Bay and is expected to impact Childers, Biggenden and Gin Gin first.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have advised people to:
- Move your car under cover or away from trees.
- Secure loose outdoor items.
- Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
- Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
- Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
- For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.