Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fraser Coast

There has been a Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for the region

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The storm is traveling toward Maryborough and Hervey Bay and is expected to impact Childers, Biggenden and Gin Gin first.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have advised people to: