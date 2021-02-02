Menu
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a storm warning for Tuesday, February 2.
Weather

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Ipswich

Lachlan Mcivor
2nd Feb 2021 9:20 AM

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for south east Queensland, including parts of Ipswich.

It is expected to impact Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan, Redland City and Moreton Bay.

The bureau is warning that severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near the Brisbane CBD and Strathpine just before 9am.

The thunderstorms are slow moving and are forecast to affect Slacks Creek, Tingalpa Reservoir and Manly by 9.25am and Logan City and Greenbank by 9.55am.

Heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding is likely with 65mm recorded within one hour at Banksia Beach on Bribie Island up to 8.30am.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 10am.

Ipswich Queensland Times

