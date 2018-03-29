Menu
Severe weather could be on the horizon

Inge Hansen
by
29th Mar 2018 7:25 PM | Updated: 7:45 PM

A SEVERE weather system could hit the Fraser Coast this weekend however the Bureau of Meteorology said its arrival was dependent on ex-tropical Cyclone Iris.

Forecaster Diana Eadie said the low pressure system was sitting "well off the Coast" but could not predict the severity of weather it could bring.

"As (the low pressure system) approaches the east coast of Queensland, we'll see showers and storm activity strengthen along the coastal fringe," she said.

"We could see heavy falls around Fraser Island but we aren't confident as to where it could occur."

According to Ms Eadie, shower activity will increase from Saturday with the majority of falls hitting on Easter Sunday and Monday.

"Regardless of where the low pressure system moves to, we'll see more showery conditions particularly on Fraser Island," she said.

As for water conditions, those headed out on the water were urged to be cautious with rough conditions expected.

Ms Eadie said winds were likely to exceed 20 knots on the water.

bureau of meteorology ex-tropical cyclone iris fccommunity fcweather
