Electricity lost as violent storm strikes region

Carlie Walker
by

UPDATE, 5.10PM: More than 800 people are without power in Maryborough after a violent storm his the region about 4pm on Monday.

According to the Ergon Energy website, 833 customers are affected in Maryborough, Tinana, Bidwill, Tuan, Boonooroo and Granville.

Emergency repairs are in progress, with fault finding currently in progress.

EARLIER: A severe storm warning has been issued for the Wide Bay, including Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

The thunderstorm is likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones as it passes through the region.

Strong rain, as well as thunder and lightning, is currently affecting the region.

The warning was issued at 4.39pm on Monday.

Topics:  hervey bay maryborough storm

