Sewage upgrades keep local businesses pumping

WORK has started on the construction of a sewer main that will link the Eli Waters and Dundowran communities with the Nikenbah Waste Water Treatment plant.

Councillor Jade Wellings said the new 375mm diameter rising main is the initial stage of a new trunk infrastructure network that will service an additional 4,500 homes and businesses.

"The route of the works and location of pump station was carefully selected to follow existing road corridors to minimise conflict with environmentally sensitive areas, and to ensure that the infrastructure is accessible to operate and maintain into the future," she said.

Council recently awarded the contract to build and test the pipeline to M & K Pipelines (Queensland) Pty Ltd.

"Stage two of the project, a new pump station and part of the gravity-fed sewer trunk mains, is currently out to tender," Cr Wellings said.

"We anticipate that both stages of the project will be finished in late 2021, weather permitting, and support approximately 19 jobs during construction."

"The project is a co-funded by the Queensland Government's Building our Regions (BoR) program and Council."

State Development Minister Kate Jones said the government was proud to be partnering with councils and the private sector to deliver projects that create jobs.

"We are facing one of the most difficult times in our state's history. But we know that to fast-track Queensland's economic recovery, we need to invest in job-creating projects in regional Queensland," she said.

"The Building our Regions program will not only create hundreds of construction jobs across the regions, it will create more employment opportunities for locals, helping small businesses in these communities and boosting industry supply chains."