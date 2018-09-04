Menu
LITTLE SEEDS: Fraser Coast Anglican College students (L) Liam Fitzpatrick, Sophie Priest, Lisa Brand and Emma Daddow in the schools' veggie garden. Alistair Brightman
Sewing little seeds of wisdom in student veggie patch

Jessica Lamb
4th Sep 2018 12:00 AM

NINE-year-old Lisa Brand joined Fraser Coast Anglican College's garden club for fun but it's proven educational too.

The Grade three student said learning to grow things in the communal vegetable patch not only taught her about where food came from but also introduced her to a wider variety.

"I didn't know what rocket was before we started growing it,” she said.

"At home we also grow pumpkins and lemons.”

Fellow student Liam Fitzpatrick, 8, said learning these life skills at school meant he would start growing things at home as well.

The Fraser Coast Chronicle's My Little Seeds promotion means your family can also explore gardening at home by taking your token in the paper everyday and presenting them to newsagents, Coles and Woolworths.

Today's seeds are parsley.

